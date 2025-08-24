Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in LendingTree, Inc. $TREE

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in LendingTree by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 4,509.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 4,926.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 497.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 1,250 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 2,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,494.72. This trade represents a 38.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on LendingTree and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $69.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.32 million, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.58. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. LendingTree had a positive return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.The firm had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

