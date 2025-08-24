Algert Global LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited $GNK

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,193 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,462,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 101,283 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,261,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 499,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE GNK opened at $16.7570 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $719.88 million, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.40%.The firm had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.47%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

