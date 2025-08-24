Algert Global LLC Sells 10,811 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after acquiring an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $92.05 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.11, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $102.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.840 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 3.230-3.280 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,709.64. The trade was a 69.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $58,268.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. This trade represents a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.