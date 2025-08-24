Algert Global LLC Sells 15,424 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. $DH

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,424 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Definitive Healthcare worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 115,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $4.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 price target on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.73.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

