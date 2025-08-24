Algert Global LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6,291.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,311,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after purchasing an additional 222,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 6,492 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $189,436.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,758.60. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 97,483 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $3,141,877.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 99,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,749.99. This represents a 49.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.2%

CRNX opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

