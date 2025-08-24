Algert Global LLC Sells 263,340 Shares of NOV Inc. $NOV

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 263,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in NOV during the first quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in NOV by 66.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 172.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $13.1050 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NOV’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

