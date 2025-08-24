Algert Global LLC Sells 27,460 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,460 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 16.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6,187.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $255,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DAR opened at $34.7780 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.69.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,082,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,162,032.04. The trade was a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

