Algert Global LLC Sells 294,670 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,510 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 294,670 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.8050 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.20.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. ADT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ADT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ADT news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

