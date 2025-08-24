Algert Global LLC Sells 377,440 Shares of The Western Union Company $WU

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 87.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 377,440 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1,487.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Western Union by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $8.6750 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.11%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Cagwin bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,107.96. This trade represents a 8.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Western Union to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price objective on Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $8.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

