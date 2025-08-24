Algert Global LLC Sells 50,850 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,850 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 37,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,352,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRDN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

