Algert Global LLC Sells 59,090 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. $VERV

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,090 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Verve Therapeutics worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 962.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,904,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,050 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,789,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,848,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 288,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,863,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VERV stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23.
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
