Algert Global LLC Sells 8,057 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 370.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 3,536.4% during the first quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 27.7% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.43.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

NYSE:DY opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.98 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

