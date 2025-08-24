Algert Global LLC Sells 920 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. $UFPT

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the first quarter valued at $2,971,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 422.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 25.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $252.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.00.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $225.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.04. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.26 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.14.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.55 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

