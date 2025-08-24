Algert Global LLC Takes $647,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 81,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $128,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 5.9%

LEG opened at $9.6550 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

