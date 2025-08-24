Algert Global LLC Takes $814,000 Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $48.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.88. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $91.83. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.62.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 2,137.48%. Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

