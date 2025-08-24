Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in XPEL, Inc. $XPEL

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,017 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 308.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get XPEL alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded XPEL to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

XPEL Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.25 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.83.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 10.84%.The firm had revenue of $124.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.