Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. $CLOV

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,358 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Clover Health Investments were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Clover Health Investments by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLOV opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Clover Health Investments news, Director Anna U. Loengard acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $68,635.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 29,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,689.90. This trade represents a 852.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Conrad Wai sold 118,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $390,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,494,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,214.42. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clover Health Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.37.

Clover Health Investments Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

