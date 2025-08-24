Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CEO Sells $6,497,400.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $6,497,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,281,408.64. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Wednesday, August 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.23, for a total transaction of $6,377,475.00.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $5,742,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $5,483,075.00.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.2%

Alphabet stock opened at $206.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $208.54.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96,428,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.