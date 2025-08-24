American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,285 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Desjardins upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE TD opened at $74.3670 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.