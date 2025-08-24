American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 12,585 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 32.7% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 720,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,649,000 after acquiring an additional 177,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,462,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,108,000 after buying an additional 36,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.35.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $226.9430 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.96%.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.