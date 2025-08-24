American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 2,110 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. $SYBT

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,671 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.95% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $19,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Dishman sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $218,836.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,491.40. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,412. This represents a 21.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,902 shares of company stock worth $846,782 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $81.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.78. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $83.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 23.86%.The firm had revenue of $97.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.