American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 73,696 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $21,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $133.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.02. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.68 and a 12 month high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSIT. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.