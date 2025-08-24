American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. $NGVC

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,214 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $18,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,682 shares in the company, valued at $187,280. The trade was a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $40.5640 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.02. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $328.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.01 million. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

