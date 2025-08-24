American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR $VIST

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,993 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $22,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Energy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,157,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 969,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,141,000 after purchasing an additional 159,344 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,575,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 768,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,011,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

VIST stock opened at $40.3430 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.60). Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $610.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

