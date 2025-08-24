American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 21.9% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Scholar Rock by 10.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Scholar Rock by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79.

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Joshua Reed sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $160,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,555.04. The trade was a 25.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,654 shares of company stock worth $3,101,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

