American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. $RNST

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Renasant worth $18,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 500,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Renasant by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,640,000 after acquiring an additional 478,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $17,088,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 33.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,567,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,172,000 after acquiring an additional 393,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Renasant Price Performance

RNST opened at $39.3380 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.94. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

