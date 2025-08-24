American Century Companies Inc. Buys 38,038 Shares of Merchants Bancorp $MBIN

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $18,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,233,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $179.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

