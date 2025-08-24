American Century Companies Inc. Buys 6,532 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 245,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $21,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,758,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,354,000 after purchasing an additional 893,688 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 119,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $89.2290 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

About Entergy



Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

