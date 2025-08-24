American Century Companies Inc. Buys 78,028 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,028 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 59.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $40.5840 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%.The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

