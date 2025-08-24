American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73,804 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of HWKN opened at $170.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.30 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%.The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.76 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Hawkins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.