American Century Companies Inc. Has $18.70 Million Stake in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 965.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,653 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 8,363.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $74.8320 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 1.06. Cameco Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $80.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 price objective on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.32.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

