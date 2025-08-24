American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.03 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Veritex worth $19,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $954,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Veritex by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 172,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $181,408.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,864. This represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $1,544,566.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,938.71. This represents a 44.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,699 shares of company stock worth $10,361,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Trading Up 4.3%

VBTX stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VBTX shares. William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

