American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.18 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.08% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $19,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $62.9430 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.26.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

