American Century Companies Inc. Has $19.50 Million Stake in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,224 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,258 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $19,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 801,881 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,852,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 87,716 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 82,307 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 24,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.3270 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Range Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $168,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,706.08. This trade represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

