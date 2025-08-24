American Century Companies Inc. Has $21.96 Million Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. $ETD

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 792,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,727 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $21,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12,857.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 461.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 4.0%

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $29.9550 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $761.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $160.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.