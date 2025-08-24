American Century Companies Inc. Has $22.96 Million Holdings in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,618,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,794 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 71,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 373.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,509 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.7450 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%.The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

