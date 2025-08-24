American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CCI opened at $103.6630 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

