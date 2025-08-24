American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 104,172 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,645,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cemex were worth $20,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cemex by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 11.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 1,188.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex by 11.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cemex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.91.

Shares of CX stock opened at $8.9050 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cemex had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.61%.The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

