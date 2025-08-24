American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 285,872 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. $SNCY

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,681,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,872 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business had revenue of $263.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Country Airlines has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,150 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $36,193.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,141.78. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,372 shares of company stock valued at $110,365 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCY. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Further Reading

