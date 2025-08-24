American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. $COKE

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $18,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,557,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 676.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,711,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of COKE opened at $119.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.21 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 8.43%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.