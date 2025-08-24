American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 49,449 Shares of CPB Inc. $CPF

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in CPB were worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CPB by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CPB by 663.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPB during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CPB by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CPB by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CPB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CPB in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CPB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $92,890.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,342.33. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $72,747.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,711 shares in the company, valued at $518,596.41. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,764 shares of company stock worth $352,919. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPB Stock Up 4.5%

NYSE CPF opened at $30.7240 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CPB Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $828.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.07.

CPB (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). CPB had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 17.31%.The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CPB Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CPB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.43%.

About CPB

(Free Report)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPB Inc. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CPB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.