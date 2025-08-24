American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $BRKL

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,038 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,225 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 908,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.90 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 12.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Janytra M. Brooks sold 3,763 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $38,683.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $455,630.16. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookline Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.