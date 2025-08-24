American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. $UFPI

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,410 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in UFP Industries by 39.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 182.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of UFPI opened at $107.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

View Our Latest Report on UFP Industries

About UFP Industries

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.