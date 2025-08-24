American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,264 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.16% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $18,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $338.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.14.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $303.6020 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day moving average of $248.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $306.22.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

