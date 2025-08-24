American Century Companies Inc. Sells 169,219 Shares of Trustmark Corporation $TRMK

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,219 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $19,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Stock Up 5.1%

Trustmark stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Trustmark Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.65.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 20,970 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $807,135.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 158,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,276.40. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $26,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,128.73. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

About Trustmark

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.