American Century Companies Inc. Sells 18,530 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $20,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 147.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,541. The trade was a 21.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $142.6740 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average of $146.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $841.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 140.56%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

