American Century Companies Inc. Sells 219,802 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,802 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $19,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

ECG stock opened at $76.0790 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.30. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company had revenue of $921.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ECG

Everus Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.