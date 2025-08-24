American Century Companies Inc. Sells 310,985 Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,985 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $19,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 65.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 400,000 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,190,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,367,915.20. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 400,000 shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,278,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,980,508.80. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,220,584 shares of company stock worth $24,613,268. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNA opened at $105.56 on Friday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.63 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

