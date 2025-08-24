American Century Companies Inc. Sells 316,911 Shares of Entravision Communications Corporation $EVC

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,218,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 10.13% of Entravision Communications worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

NYSE EVC opened at $2.4850 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $226.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.57.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.74 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.15%.

Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications

In other Entravision Communications news, major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 36,836 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $86,564.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,738,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,101.35. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,802 shares of company stock worth $194,033. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

