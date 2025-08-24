American Century Companies Inc. Sells 456,719 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. $ACEL

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 2.25% of Accel Entertainment worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11,304.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 483.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 437.9% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

ACEL stock opened at $11.5990 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CAO Christen Kozlik sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $43,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $52,141. The trade was a 45.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 285,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,675.50. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,674 shares of company stock worth $1,633,408. Company insiders own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

